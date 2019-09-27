Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Market Value Rose While Long Pond Capital LP Lowered by $22.50 Million Its Holding; Mountain Lake Investment Management Decreased Its Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP) by $2.25 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 77,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.88 million, down from 652,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $607.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 60,356 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 57.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 803,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 605,833 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.31M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 5.04 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 06/03/2018 Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s Identities and Overall Happiness; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO GET ABOUT $162M; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip REVPAR to Increase 1 to 3 %; 26/04/2018 – No Dice for MGM Resorts International — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.27M for 7.49 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $212.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 85,000 shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $20.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Midstream Corp.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $886,493 activity.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 14% – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Koppers sells Clairton facility – Pittsburgh Business Times” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Altria (MO) Ahead of Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold KOP shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 18.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 18.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,121 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Phocas Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 190,890 shares. Millennium Management holds 293,452 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 60,168 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 15,800 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Venator Management Ltd reported 100,000 shares. Us Bank De owns 599 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Kennedy Capital Mgmt accumulated 118,728 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 880 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 494,941 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Corp accumulated 28,819 shares or 0% of the stock.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 55,000 shares to 594,935 shares, valued at $55.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MGM Resorts Sues Federal Government Over Tribal Casino Proposal – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining MGM Resorts Internationalâ€™s (NYSE:MGM) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGM Growth Properties declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Casino Stocks Hurting on Macau Data – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.07 million activity. The insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsrs invested in 486 shares. Gates Cap Management holds 3.95% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 3.29 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 1.54M shares. 14 were accumulated by Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Co. Horizon Investments Llc reported 10,555 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Piedmont Inv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 71,358 shares. Ellington Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 70,717 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 415 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.05% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Fmr stated it has 1.23 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 520,647 shares.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.07 million for 20.97 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.