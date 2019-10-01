Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holding Has Upped by Beach Point Capital Management Lp; Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Position Held by Leucadia National Corp

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 143,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 958,234 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.38M, up from 814,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 1.03 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Ke; 15/05/2018 – Stevie Wonder Announces “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music” Concert Series; 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces New $2.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International To Host Analyst And Investor Day; 08/05/2018 – BNN: MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 14/05/2018 – MGM CEO: We’ll have sports betting in place ‘very quickly’ throughout US; 26/04/2018 – MGM China Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Data; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15M, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 28,793 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,908 shares to 101,385 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 4,784 shares. Principal Fin Grp Incorporated owns 189,345 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Aperio Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 9,916 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 41,525 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 280,041 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Jefferies Gp Inc holds 11.95% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 5.26M shares. Blackrock reported 3.61 million shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 200 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 15,785 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). 435,527 are held by Birch Run Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc stated it has 18,556 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Company Ltd Liability Corp reported 725 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 66,703 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Management, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 186,404 shares. Moreover, Harris Assocs Lp has 1% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 18.95 million shares. Jennison Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 617,531 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs holds 12,170 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 1.37M shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 51,437 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Td Asset Inc invested in 0.09% or 2.16 million shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 25,517 shares. Highlander Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 874,087 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.07 million activity. SALEM PAUL J had bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32 million on Wednesday, May 8.