Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lifted Stake by $407,500; Autus Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Market Valuation Rose

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 67.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 9,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 4,612 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $887,000, down from 13,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.38M shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ securities co-heads to leave firm; 06/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR COHN PLANS TO RESIGN -NEW YORK TIMES; 06/03/2018 – MS, GS/@ForexLive: US said to be mulling further curbs on Chinese imports; 08/05/2018 – Former Goldman Exec Gary Cohn expects the digital coin of the future will be simpler than bitcoin; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Earnings: It’s the Trading, Silly — Barron’s Blog; 11/03/2018 – Simply Telecom: Exclusive: Telecom Italia picks Goldman and Credit Suisse for network spin-off; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q FICC Rev $2.07B; 06/03/2018 – After tariff fight loss, Trump economic adviser Cohn quits; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs economists said they believe trade policy risks are at a near-term peak, but a U.S. withdraw from NAFTA looks unlikely

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 61.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 42,603 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 26,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 5.26 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO GET ABOUT $162M; 29/05/2018 – Morning Call: MGM buying NY-area casino for $850 million. Could it lure gamblers away from Sands Bethlehem?; 18/04/2018 – MassLive.com: MGM Boston Harbor? URL purchased amid talks of MGM-Wynn Boston Harbor potential deal; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Testifies At U.S. Senate Hearing On Western Water Supply, Sustainability; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 26/04/2018 – MGM SPRINGFIELD TO OFFICIALLY OPEN AUG. 24, 2018; 29/05/2018 – MGM: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive for Both MGM Resorts and MGP; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS NO MAJOR MERGERS CONTEMPLATED; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 19,391 shares to 136,508 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 46,538 shares. Logan Cap reported 7,656 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gemmer Asset Lc accumulated 315 shares. 1.32 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo Com Mn. Mufg Americas holds 66,981 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate invested in 0.01% or 419 shares. Cibc World has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Elkhorn Partnership reported 10,390 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sg Americas Ltd holds 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 51,991 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp invested in 1,330 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 769 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 2,278 shares. Inv Advsr Llc accumulated 0.17% or 15,091 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.45 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 95,400 shares to 28,256 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 556,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,071 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. Shares for $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. 800,000 shares valued at $20.32M were bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8.