Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holder Nwi Management LP Has Increased Holding; World Asset Management Raised Its Lowes Cos Com (LOW) Position by $607,457 as Market Valuation Declined

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.35 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 960,699 shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $214 MLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 09/04/2018 – Travel Agent Mag: MGM Resorts May Be Looking to Buy Wynn Resorts; 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces New $2.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s Identities and Overall Happiness; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 5,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 65,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, up from 59,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 5.40M shares traded or 2.98% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of stock. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 30,000 shares to 810,000 shares, valued at $55.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerg Mark Hh (EMB).

