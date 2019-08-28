Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holder Mackenzie Financial Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Cibc World Markets Holding in Harley Davidson (HOG) Lowered as Stock Declined

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 93,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 323,211 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, down from 416,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 3.04M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS REPORTS SALE OF GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International 1Q Profit Up 8.3%; 13/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $214 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – MGM SPRINGFIELD TO OFFICIALLY OPEN AUG. 24, 2018; 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA NET REV. $596M, EST. $638.0M; 06/03/2018 Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s Identities and Overall Happiness; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and lnvenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 18,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,265 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 50,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 1.28 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDON HOG.N SAYS PUNITIVE, RETALIATORY TARIFF ON ITS MOTORCYCLES IN ANY MARKET WOULD HAVE ‘SIGNIFICANT IMPACT’ ON SALES; 06/03/2018 – Turkey could retaliate U.S. tariffs with duties on cotton – Erdogan adviser; 10/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson: NHTSA Brake-Related Investigation Has Been Closed; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 OPERATING MARGIN AS A PERCENT OF REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 9.5 TO 10.5 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Posts $47.6M 1Q Costs Related to Manufacturing Optimization; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q EPS $1.03; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have a ‘significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL SALES WERE DOWN 12.0 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Harley-Davidson Financial’s Unsecured Notes ‘A’; 16/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Partners Incorporated Ma invested in 19,461 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Limited holds 89,268 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities holds 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 23,901 shares. Conning Inc owns 8,260 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp invested in 0.01% or 61,048 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 85,367 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 24,385 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10,192 are owned by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Company reported 17,342 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Nine Masts Ltd owns 2.98% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 372,000 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp holds 259 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 54,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corp invested in 323,211 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.23% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 22,710 shares to 149,905 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 14,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macau stocks rip gains – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGM Growth Properties A Far Better Casino Bet Than Wynn Resorts, Due To Macau Exposure – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.86 million for 21.79 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7. The insider SALEM PAUL J bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32M.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstservice Corp New by 4,229 shares to 242,727 shares, valued at $21.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 12,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $109.71 million for 10.85 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0.12% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Eqis Mgmt reported 6,503 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 243,609 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com reported 84 shares. Washington Natl Bank holds 0% or 65 shares. 23,549 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 21,168 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 17,325 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 644,299 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 12,720 shares stake. Covington Mgmt stated it has 650 shares. Citigroup reported 272,470 shares.