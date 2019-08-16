Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holder Blue Harbour Group LP Lifted Position by $38.31 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Venbio Select Advisor Has Boosted Holding in Amarin Plc (AMRN) by $48.50 Million as Stock Price Rose

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 8.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.08 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 7.89M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 172.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.16M, up from 890,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 3.77 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by Diversitylnc; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 26/04/2018 – Genocide Survivor Will Share Story of Forgiveness at Women’s Leadership Conference in Las Vegas; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Cash Balance at March 31 Was $1.5 Billion; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and lnvenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NY; 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $214 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR, EXPECT CONTINUED DISRUPTION AT MONTE CARLO AND ADDITIONAL TIME TO RECOVER AT MANDALAY BAY

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 60,000 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $105.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 840,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. Another trade for 800,000 shares valued at $20.32M was made by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8. $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7.

