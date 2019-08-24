Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holder Blue Harbour Group LP Lifted Position; Bar Harbor Trust Services Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $1.11 Million

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 9,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 138,723 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.36M, down from 148,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 172.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 2.42 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.16 million, up from 890,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 4.75 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Net $266.3M; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post; 08/05/2018 – MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Will Receive Its 50% Shr of the Net Proceeds After Certain Transaction Costs, or $162M; 29/05/2018 – MGM: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive for Both MGM Resorts and MGP; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 10/05/2018 – Todd Prince: Breaking: MGM Resorts announces a new $2.0 bln share repurchase program during its Analyst Day. Murren has said in; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million–Update; 07/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL TO HOST ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q CALL ENDS

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 550,000 shares to 27.91M shares, valued at $330.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 539,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8. 1,145 shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK, worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Harris LP invested in 18.96M shares. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 2,720 shares. 202,265 are owned by Pinnacle Associate. Citigroup accumulated 86,636 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Bamco Ny invested 0.12% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Victory Cap Incorporated owns 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 7,472 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Management Ltd Company holds 100,978 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Fmr Llc reported 2.90M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 72,768 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc holds 65,673 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.14% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Advent Cap Mgmt De has 8,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.