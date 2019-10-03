MGM Resorts International (MGM) EPS Estimated At $0.33; Generation Investment Management Llp Cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position

Analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report $0.33 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. MGM’s profit would be $172.08M giving it 20.24 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, MGM Resorts International’s analysts see 43.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 270,958 shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 06/03/2018 Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s Identities and Overall Happiness; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip Net Revenue to Be Up Slightly; 23/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Joins World Observance of Earth Hour 2018; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Testifies At U.S. Senate Hearing On Western Water Supply, Sustainability; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO: 33% OF ITS CASINOS RUN BY WOMEN, UP FROM ZERO IN 2000; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?; 15/05/2018 – Fitch: Emphasis on Shareholder Returns at MGM Investor Day; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 22.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 63,174 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Generation Investment Management Llp holds 218,285 shares with $8.55 million value, down from 281,459 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $229.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 875,004 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog

Among 4 analysts covering MGM Resorts Int`l (NYSE:MGM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MGM Resorts Int`l has $3700 highest and $3100 lowest target. $33.75’s average target is 26.31% above currents $26.72 stock price. MGM Resorts Int`l had 12 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MGM in report on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 6. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6. Nomura maintained the shares of MGM in report on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS.

MGM Resorts International, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $13.93 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. It has a 79.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. Meister Keith A. bought $10.59 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Friday, June 21. SALEM PAUL J had bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold MGM Resorts International shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

