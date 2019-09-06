MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). The two are both Resorts & Casinos companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Resorts International 27 1.21 N/A 0.46 64.70 Las Vegas Sands Corp. 60 3.12 N/A 3.43 17.64

Table 1 highlights MGM Resorts International and Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Las Vegas Sands Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MGM Resorts International. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. MGM Resorts International is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Resorts International 0.00% 6.6% 1.5% Las Vegas Sands Corp. 0.00% 32.8% 8.5%

Volatility and Risk

MGM Resorts International’s current beta is 1.43 and it happens to be 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Las Vegas Sands Corp. is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MGM Resorts International are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Las Vegas Sands Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MGM Resorts International.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MGM Resorts International and Las Vegas Sands Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Resorts International 0 4 1 2.20 Las Vegas Sands Corp. 0 2 1 2.33

MGM Resorts International’s average price target is $32.4, while its potential upside is 15.80%. Las Vegas Sands Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $60.33 average price target and a 7.48% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MGM Resorts International looks more robust than Las Vegas Sands Corp. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.5% of MGM Resorts International shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.6% of Las Vegas Sands Corp. are owned by institutional investors. MGM Resorts International’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.8% of Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGM Resorts International 1.04% 4.64% 16.18% 3.55% -2.44% 23.74% Las Vegas Sands Corp. -6.92% -2.47% -10.95% 2.42% -13.98% 16.12%

For the past year MGM Resorts International was more bullish than Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands Corp. beats on 9 of the 12 factors MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. Its casino operations include various slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. The company operates 14 resorts in the United States; and MGM Macau resort and casino in China, as well as develops an integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resort on the Cotai Strip, Macau. The company also owns and operates Shadow Creek golf course, Primm Valley Golf Club, and Fallen Oak golf course. The company serves premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was founded in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, the Plaza Casino, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts include accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.