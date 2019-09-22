Mgm Mirage (MGM) Holding Maintained by Barr E S & Co; Holder Cardinal Capital Management Raised Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 43,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 436,365 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.66M, up from 392,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 200.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NONINTEREST INCOME INCREASED $327 MILLION, OR 3%, TO $11.5 BILLION; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Bank of America exec sees mixed signals on business loan demand

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Mgm Mirage (MGM) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 303,985 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69 million, up from 282,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Mgm Mirage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 4.44M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by Diversitylnc; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The footage was obtained exclusively from MGM Resorts and shows Stephen Paddock hauling bags of; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF; 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO: 33% OF ITS CASINOS RUN BY WOMEN, UP FROM ZERO IN 2000; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter Announces Launch of Incremental Term Loan; 07/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL TO HOST ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. SALEM PAUL J bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32M.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 865 shares to 13,323 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 3,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,214 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal accumulated 1,056 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.03% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 238,002 shares. Geode Cap Lc holds 7.26M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 415 are owned by Sun Life Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% or 124,880 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 57,037 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc stated it has 74,118 shares. 890 are owned by Kings Point Cap. Long Pond Capital Lp holds 0.52% or 605,833 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 338,511 shares stake. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 502,087 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Com accumulated 2.64M shares. has 0.23% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 35.03M shares. Adage Prtnrs Group Inc Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 10,529 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $62.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,175 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd reported 1.70 million shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 34,415 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.93% or 7.78 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated invested 0.89% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blair William And Il holds 1.64M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Monetary Group invested in 0.38% or 34,500 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 149,250 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.68% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Barry Investment Advsr Lc has 0.24% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 24,007 shares. The California-based Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Kahn Brothers Group Inc De has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,216 shares. Moreover, Linscomb Williams has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 42,430 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Llc holds 121,012 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Sound Shore Ct stated it has 5.43M shares.

