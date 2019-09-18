MGM Growth Properties (MGP) to pay $0.47 on Oct 15, 2019; T-mobile US (TMUS)’s Sentiment Is 0.98

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is expected to pay $0.47 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:MGP) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.47 dividend. MGM Growth Properties LLC’s current price of $29.95 translates into 1.57% yield. MGM Growth Properties LLC’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 2.27M shares traded or 185.00% up from the average. MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has declined 1.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MGP News: 26/04/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $215.8M, EST. $214.6M; 26/04/2018 – MGM Growth Properties 1Q Net $58.2M; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL WITH CASH, BORROWINGS, ISSUANCE OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNITS TO UNIT OF MGM RESORTS; 05/04/2018 – MGM Growth Properties Plans to Fund Purchase With Combination of Cash on Hand and Debt; 05/04/2018 – MGM Growth Properties: Membership Interest Purchase Agreement Will Be for 100% of Interests in Northfield Park Associates; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $850 MLN FOR REAL ESTATE AND OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – MGM Growth Properties 1Q Adjusted Funds From Operations $140.6 Millio; 29/05/2018 – MGM Growth Properties to Pay $625M to MGM Resorts for Developed Real Estate Assets; 05/04/2018 – MGM Growth Properties to buy Hard Rock gaming facility for $1.06 bln

T-mobile US Inc (TMUS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 219 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 223 sold and reduced their holdings in T-mobile US Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 268.25 million shares, up from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding T-mobile US Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 22 to 16 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 171 Increased: 138 New Position: 81.

Another recent and important MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “20 Gambling Stocks to Play the Booming Economy – Investorplace.com” on May 24, 2018.

MGM Growth Properties LLC engages in owning, acquiring, and leasing casino resort properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.76 billion. It resorts provide casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It has a 29.8 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s properties include approximately 27,233 hotel rooms, 2.6 million square feet of convention space, 100 retail outlets, 200 food and beverage outlets, and 20 entertainment venues.

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. The company has market cap of $68.54 billion. Virgin Islands. It has a 21.05 P/E ratio. The firm offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million clients in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91 million for 20.26 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has T-Mobile US (TMUS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “T-Mobile has a plan B if it doesn’t merge with Sprint – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Unveils Lab for Device Performance Test – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TMUS vs. IDSY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Presents at Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $80.21. About 1.84M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 07/05/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1Q Total Net Adds 1.43M; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT ON APRIL 29 ANNOUNCED $26.5B MERGER; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: `CAN’T WAIT TO TALK TO ALL OF THEM’ IN WASHINGTON; 29/04/2018 – Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son Will Be a Director of Combined Company; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to Pay $40 Million Over Faked Outgoing Telephone Calls; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Change of Outlook to Negative Reflects the Fact That DT’s Consolidated Net Leverage Will Increase Following the Merger of TMUS and Sprint

Tekne Capital Management Llc holds 12.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. for 644,253 shares. Quaker Capital Investments Llc owns 283,946 shares or 8.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc has 8.04% invested in the company for 872,647 shares. The New York-based Overbrook Management Corp has invested 7.65% in the stock. Mig Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 486,806 shares.