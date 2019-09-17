MGM Growth Properties (MGP) to pay $0.47 on Oct 15, 2019; Covington Capital Management Cut Intuit (INTU) Stake

Covington Capital Management decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 2.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management sold 1,632 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Covington Capital Management holds 54,905 shares with $14.35 million value, down from 56,537 last quarter. Intuit now has $69.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $265.82. About 785,425 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range

Covington Capital Management increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3,337 shares to 59,220 valued at $11.43M in 2019Q2. It also upped Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) stake by 25,613 shares and now owns 299,081 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.