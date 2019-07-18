MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Analysts See $0.59 EPS; Apollo Management Holdings LP Cut Beazer Homes Usa (Call) (BZH) Holding

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (BZH) stake by 81.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 1.07 million shares as Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (BZH)’s stock declined 20.47%. The Apollo Management Holdings Lp holds 235,000 shares with $2.71M value, down from 1.30 million last quarter. Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) now has $340.30 million valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 96,751 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 33.16% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award

Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.27% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. MGP’s profit would be $176.76 million giving it 12.68 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, MGM Growth Properties LLC’s analysts see 3.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 124,749 shares traded. MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has risen 10.33% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MGP News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts And MGM Growth Properties To Acquire Empire City Casino For $850 Million — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE DEAL WILL BE FOR 100% OF OUTSTANDING LIMITED LIABILITY CO INTERESTS IN NORTHFIELD PARK ASSOCIATES; 26/04/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $215.8 MLN VS $183.9 MLN; 05/04/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGP INTENDS TO RETAIN OWNERSHIP OF REAL ESTATE, ANTICIPATING $50 TO $60 MLN OF ANNUAL RENT; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York; 05/04/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGP PLANS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DEBT; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE FOR BOTH MGM RESORTS AND MGP; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New; 05/04/2018 – MGM Growth To Acquire Ohio-based Hard Rock Rocksino For About $1.06 Billion — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – MGM Growth Properties to buy Hard Rock gaming facility for $1.06 bln

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush Reiterates Beazer Homes At Outperform – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Beazer Homes USA, Ascena Retail Group, Ra Medical Systems, and Kingstone Companies and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. to Webcast Its Fiscal Third Quarter Results Conference Call on August 1, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased Clearway Energy Inc (Call) stake by 1.15 million shares to 1.50 million valued at $22.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Clearway Energy Inc stake by 3.60 million shares and now owns 3.96M shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was raised too.

Analysts await Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 53.66% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BZH’s profit will be $6.09M for 13.97 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com invested in 5,873 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Invest holds 0% or 9,986 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 1,969 shares. Whitebox Lc holds 0.12% or 329,306 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc reported 546,537 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 55,823 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 2.60M shares. 87,458 were reported by Goldman Sachs. Walleye Trading Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Carroll Financial Associate Inc stated it has 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Towle & reported 3.2% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation has 46,344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 128,632 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity. On Wednesday, May 22 MERRILL ALLAN P bought $49,999 worth of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) or 5,192 shares.

More notable recent MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MGM Growth Properties Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGM Growth Properties: Best Among Gaming REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.