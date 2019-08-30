MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

As REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties LLC 31 8.97 N/A 0.96 31.23 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 7 0.53 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MGM Growth Properties LLC and Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties LLC 0.00% 4.2% 0.6% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MGM Growth Properties LLC and Sotherly Hotels Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.83% and 38.6% respectively. About 0.1% of MGM Growth Properties LLC’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGM Growth Properties LLC 3.14% -2.61% -7.67% -2.29% -1.22% 13.06% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 2.9% 2.31% 0.42% 6.45% 2.31% 26.56%

For the past year MGM Growth Properties LLC’s stock price has smaller growth than Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties LLC beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily own, acquire, renovate and reposition full-service, primarily upper upscale and upscale hotel properties. The firm was formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corp. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Williamsburg, Virginia.