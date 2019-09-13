MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Comparing side by side

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) compete against each other in the REIT – Hotel/Motel sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties LLC 31 8.93 N/A 0.96 31.23 Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 14 2.78 N/A 0.95 13.85

Table 1 highlights MGM Growth Properties LLC and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than MGM Growth Properties LLC. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. MGM Growth Properties LLC’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties LLC 0.00% 4.2% 0.6% Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MGM Growth Properties LLC and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average price target and a -20.98% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.83% of MGM Growth Properties LLC shares and 0% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares. MGM Growth Properties LLC’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGM Growth Properties LLC 3.14% -2.61% -7.67% -2.29% -1.22% 13.06% Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. -0.97% -2.94% -8.39% -8.01% -17.49% 1.54%

For the past year MGM Growth Properties LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties LLC beats Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, renovation, and sale of luxury, upper upscale, and upscale full-service hotels in the United States. Its portfolio also includes mid-scale hotels. Sunstone Hotel Investors was founded in 1995 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.