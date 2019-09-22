MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Comparison side by side

Both MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties LLC 31 9.13 N/A 0.96 31.23 RLJ Lodging Trust 18 1.76 N/A 0.75 22.92

Table 1 demonstrates MGM Growth Properties LLC and RLJ Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. RLJ Lodging Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to MGM Growth Properties LLC. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. MGM Growth Properties LLC is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties LLC 0.00% 4.2% 0.6% RLJ Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MGM Growth Properties LLC and RLJ Lodging Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties LLC 0 0 0 0.00 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of RLJ Lodging Trust is $20.5, which is potential 18.50% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MGM Growth Properties LLC and RLJ Lodging Trust are owned by institutional investors at 81.83% and 94% respectively. About 0.1% of MGM Growth Properties LLC’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of RLJ Lodging Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGM Growth Properties LLC 3.14% -2.61% -7.67% -2.29% -1.22% 13.06% RLJ Lodging Trust -1.76% -2.43% -5.83% -7% -22.37% 5.37%

For the past year MGM Growth Properties LLC has stronger performance than RLJ Lodging Trust

Summary

MGM Growth Properties LLC beats on 10 of the 10 factors RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also manages real estate funds. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in premium-branded, focused service, and compact full-service hotels. RLJ Lodging Trust was launched in 2000 and is domiciled in Bethesda, Maryland.