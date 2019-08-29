Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stock Value Declined While Permit Capital Upped by $1.01 Million Its Holding; Ranger Investment Management LP Lowered Its Position in Oxford Industries (OXM) as Stock Value Declined

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 2.04M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) by 32.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 77,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 160,940 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11 million, down from 238,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $68.16. About 94,573 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.25, EST. $1.51; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Southern Tide Launches Co-Branded Apparel Collection with OCEARCH; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROACH $60 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Tommy Bahama Owner Oxford Industries Sees Sales, Profit Growth; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.40 TO $4.60 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q EPS $1.11-EPS $1.21; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 EPS $4.28-EPS $4.48; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.40-Adj EPS $4.60

Analysts await Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report earnings on September, 11. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.83 per share. OXM’s profit will be $31.65M for 9.16 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Oxford Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.08% EPS growth.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lendingtree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 7,156 shares to 57,180 shares, valued at $20.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wns(Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 121,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

