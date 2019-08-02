Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stock Declined While Sadoff Investment Management Raised by $377,975 Its Position; Williams Jones & Associates Has Boosted Arch Cap Group LTD Ord (ACGL) Stake by $1.32 Million

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 2.63 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd Ord (ACGL) by 39.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 41,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 146,845 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 105,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 426,782 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International C (NYSE:MTD) by 826 shares to 171,220 shares, valued at $123.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 7,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,154 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKA).

More notable recent Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ARCH Capital Group Ltd. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 8th – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Arch Capital, Oasis Midstream, Legg Mason, Casey???s General Stores and UniFirst – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Report 2019 Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Intll has invested 0.13% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Com stated it has 0% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Canada Pension Plan Board has 209,256 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 326,250 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 15,203 shares. 219,265 are held by Parkwood Ltd Llc. Moreover, Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.03% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Cap Rech owns 12.68 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 130,393 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability owns 7,462 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). 40,138 are held by Mirae Asset Global Invests Com. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.05% or 496,029 shares. 130 were reported by Parkside Natl Bank Tru. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 0.04% or 45,303 shares.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGIC Investment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,371 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $47.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733,198 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited holds 76,600 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability reported 0.03% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 489 were reported by Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc). Strs Ohio holds 136,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Captrust Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 4.14M shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Clark Management Grp Inc accumulated 0.12% or 375,356 shares. 11,764 were accumulated by Mariner. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.05% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 432,745 shares. Lsv Asset owns 13.78 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Adirondack Research & Mngmt has invested 2.61% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Advisory Service Net Ltd holds 0% or 1,000 shares.