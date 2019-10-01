Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake Has Raised by Apg Asset Management Nv; Albemarle Com (ALB) Holding Maintained by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Albemarle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $68.31. About 1.70M shares traded or 20.71% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 03/04/2018 – 5 Innovative Companies Changing the Lithium Game; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 2.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 11.92M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.52 million, up from 9.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 2.31M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Nevada Sunrise Announces Dismissal of Water Right Forfeiture in Nevada – Junior Mining Network” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Outlook For Albemarle Calls For Investor Patience – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Albemarle Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Albemarle Struggles as Lithium Prices Continue to Fall – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Tru Inv Advsr Lc has invested 1.56% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 65,222 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts stated it has 34,695 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Utd Service Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. 543,705 are owned by Kames Public Ltd Co. Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.05% or 3,475 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 20,434 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.13% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 6,700 shares. Earnest accumulated 383,116 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs reported 0.07% stake. Bbr Prns Llc accumulated 4,569 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 12.74M shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.04% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 190,960 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TEVA) by 485,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60M shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Radian takeover talks reportedly squashed by potential deal price – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on February 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q1 Earnings Show That MGIC Stock Has A Ways To Go – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “MTG soars as gets Chinese partner for e-sports firm ESL – StreetInsider.com” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd owns 916,417 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Company holds 300,000 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 81,576 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Company has 57,208 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 0.12% or 5.32 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability owns 5.66 million shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 1 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability owns 143,700 shares. Brant Point Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.45% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 390 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 67,658 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 50,565 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Financial Inc reported 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 5,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication stated it has 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).