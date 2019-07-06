Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Shares Rose While Adirondack Research & Management Has Cut Position; Western Un Co Com (WU) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 76,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,883 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 394,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 3.36 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Un Co Com (WU) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 35,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 337,381 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 373,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Un Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 2.90M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2′ Rtgs; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Western Union Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Western Union Company (WU) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Western Union Analysts Review Q1 Miss; Mizuho Calls Stock ‘Value Trap’ – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo lose confidence in Western Union – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. WU’s profit will be $205.82M for 10.60 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New C by 1,300 shares to 25,012 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Co reported 2,000 shares. First Advisors LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 689,431 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation owns 300 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 76,849 shares. Ifrah Financial Service Inc has 46,383 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers Incorporated has 0.15% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 27,489 shares. First Natl stated it has 151,825 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Caprock Group owns 12,233 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc reported 10,454 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Commerce Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 152,354 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 4,555 shares or 0% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 21,023 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Asset Management One has invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 351,710 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 5.62 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Lpl Fincl Limited Company accumulated 130,758 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). The New York-based Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 118,052 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Incorporated reported 703,265 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 22,374 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 23,051 are held by Sun Life. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 16,242 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 5.75M shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 379 shares.