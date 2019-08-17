Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Cut Holding as Share Price Declined; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Increased Eagle Materials (EXP) Holding by $5.52 Million as Stock Declined

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 61.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 35,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 22,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 1.87 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 65,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 269,347 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71M, up from 203,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $81.23. About 348,889 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc reported 4,050 shares stake. 71,152 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assocs. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.19% or 898,712 shares. Blair William Il holds 19,270 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Limited Company reported 8,230 shares stake. Macquarie accumulated 61,534 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 13,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 42,000 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Victory Mngmt accumulated 0% or 9 shares. 46,374 are owned by Morgan Stanley. 2,491 are owned by Sun Life. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 8,770 shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc by 58,248 shares to 285,858 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.22M for 7.57 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 11,491 shares to 304,835 shares, valued at $21.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 22,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).