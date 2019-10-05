Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Decreased Position as Market Value Declined; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Brown Advisory Upped Stake by $121.43 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 404773.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 6.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 6.07 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.81 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 6.22M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 18/04/2018 – POLOZ DECLINES TO COMMENT ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE DISPUTE; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 12.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 47,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 323,388 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25M, down from 370,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 2.09 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 95,529 shares to 300,094 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 13,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,242 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.13% stake. 121,000 were reported by Sunbelt Securities. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 113 shares. Monetary Mgmt owns 20,200 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Management has 0.05% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Acadian Asset Management Limited Com has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 212,849 were accumulated by Hartford Mgmt. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Harvest Fund Lc holds 20.91M shares. Raymond James Financial Incorporated stated it has 1.03M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 108,585 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 1.11 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Eagle Global Llc reported 4.99M shares. Commerce Commercial Bank accumulated 86,870 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Energy Transfer Investors Should Be Excited About 2020 – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Workers return to Kinder Morgan’s Elba LNG plant after storm shutdown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why These 3 Stocks Anchor My Portfolio – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1.13 million shares. Bluecrest Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 123,498 shares. Quantbot Techs LP invested in 54,700 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 61,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Select Equity LP holds 0% or 2.20 million shares. Jane Street Group Inc Lc holds 0.02% or 805,921 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 413,004 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 0.01% or 94,900 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 39,486 shares. Sun Life Finance reported 23,051 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.7% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 19,923 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Partners Limited Co has 0.04% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 67,658 shares.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.73 million for 7.57 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 10,058 shares to 119,269 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 63,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF).