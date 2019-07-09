Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Cut Position by $2.05 Million; Ward Ferry Management LTD Position in Yy (YY) Has Upped by $16.13 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $69.42. About 716,071 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 80.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 158,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 37,733 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 195,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 3.71M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 18,579 shares to 91,572 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 43,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Playags Inc.