Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Has Cut Its Position as Market Value Declined; Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Holder Banc Funds Co Decreased Its Holding by $2.92 Million as Stock Rose

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 171,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 500,456 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54M, down from 671,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. About 8,072 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 119,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 198,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, down from 317,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 248,323 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sb One Bancorp by 46,610 shares to 839,588 shares, valued at $18.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Choice Bancorp by 27,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 679,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSBF shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.96 million shares or 0.90% more from 15.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 52,860 shares. Teton Advsr holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 82,200 shares. 105,979 were reported by Rmb Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 28,579 shares in its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa reported 239,417 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Seidman Lawrence B invested in 510,737 shares or 7.22% of the stock. Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Millennium Ltd accumulated 0% or 15,043 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 3,610 shares. 37 were accumulated by Denali Advsr Limited Liability. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 860 shares. Foundry Prtnrs reported 0.14% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.01% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.70M for 7.45 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 98,314 shares. Boston Partners stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Ameriprise Financial holds 3.49M shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 6.09 million shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability accumulated 1.88 million shares or 1.15% of the stock. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Heartland Advsrs accumulated 1.60 million shares. 459,528 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 67,658 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Foothills Asset Limited holds 0.11% or 21,538 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inc, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 3,487 shares. Oxbow Advisors Lc reported 45,000 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 989,410 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 39,385 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.