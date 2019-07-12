Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Decreased Holding by $994,500; Novo Nordisk As (NVO) Holder Hikari Tsushin Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.88 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk As (NVO) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc sold 55,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,970 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, down from 118,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Novo Nordisk As for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.94. About 3.92M shares traded or 186.62% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 30/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 2nd Wk, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 05/04/2018 – Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies S.A. vs Novo Nordisk Healthcare AG | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Operating Margin 46.2% Vs 47.4%; 22/03/2018 – Drugmaker Novo Nordisk looks to former oil boss to energise M&A; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 16/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 7%; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth in Local Currencies of 3%-5%, Had Seen 2%-5%; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 76,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,883 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 394,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 5.31M shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset has invested 0.03% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 224,096 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 20,000 shares. Capital Intl Investors has 1.51M shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 217 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.09 million shares. Automobile Association holds 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 1.12 million shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 617,024 shares. Lazard Asset Lc invested in 0% or 379 shares. 258,196 were accumulated by Zacks. Millennium Limited Liability reported 0.03% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Cim Investment Mangement accumulated 36,495 shares or 0.18% of the stock. International Gru holds 371,671 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 54,500 shares stake. Bailard has 0.04% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 46,400 shares.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.63M for 8.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

Hikari Tsushin Inc, which manages about $451.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 9 shares to 744 shares, valued at $224.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.42B for 20.39 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.