Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Share Value Rose While Adirondack Research & Management Has Lowered Its Stake; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Value Rose, Sir Capital Management LP Has Increased by $29.27 Million Its Position

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 202.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 192,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 287,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.83 million, up from 95,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $145.8. About 1.11 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 76,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,883 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 394,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 3.71 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.64M for 8.36 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 72,425 shares to 110,692 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 109,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,800 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.