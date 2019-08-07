Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Share Value Declined While Wells Fargo & Company Has Trimmed Holding; Ciena Com New (CIEN) Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Upped Its Holding by $306,249 as Share Price Rose

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (CIEN) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 54,577 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 529,343 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 705,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.25M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 910,645 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.26 million for 7.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated invested 0.18% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Intll Grp Inc Inc reported 371,671 shares. 67,181 are owned by Globeflex Lp. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 5,850 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.07% or 23,051 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt invested in 379 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Management LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 106,500 shares. 12,641 were reported by Comerica National Bank & Trust. 57,563 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. James Investment stated it has 102,727 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Lc stated it has 58,308 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 21,500 shares in its portfolio. 2.49 million were reported by Eaton Vance. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 31,900 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icahn Enterprises Lp (NASDAQ:IEP) by 74,506 shares to 127,577 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested in 47,261 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Co holds 0.33% or 52,600 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 73,392 shares. Financial Mgmt Pro Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Natixis reported 28,892 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 2.92 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shell Asset stated it has 19,648 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 0.16% or 1.78 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 92,748 shares. Element Capital Mngmt invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Cipher Lp has 0.13% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 33,600 shares. Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 81 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James Associate Limited Liability Corp stated it has 58,514 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 43,097 shares to 55,741 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Etf Tr Ii S&P500 L by 6,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,828 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAM).