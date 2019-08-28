Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Market Value Declined While Permit Capital Upped Stake; United Nat Foods (UNFI) Shareholder Towle & Co Has Boosted Holding by $477,958

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 655,603 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $420.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 282,170 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 25,158 were reported by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.29% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Stephens Ar holds 24,703 shares. 659,000 were accumulated by Swiss Bankshares. Zacks Investment Mgmt stated it has 258,196 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 36,646 shares. First Trust Advisors LP invested in 0.01% or 322,155 shares. 37,733 were accumulated by Bluemountain Capital Limited Co. Oarsman Capital Inc holds 1.81% or 289,385 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 126,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 163,438 shares. Legal And General Plc invested in 260,414 shares or 0% of the stock. American Century holds 587,729 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Vanguard Group holds 0% or 5.04M shares in its portfolio. Valueworks Lc stated it has 4.86% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 18,226 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 0% or 801 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 1,866 shares. Nomura has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Legal And General Group Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 180,785 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 177,585 shares. Pnc Financial Services Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 1.17 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 7,800 shares. Symons Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).