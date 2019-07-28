Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Holding Held by Broadview Advisors Llc; Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Value Rose While Ironwood Investment Counsel Cut by $409,136 Its Holding

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 7.16 million shares traded or 62.91% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 10,655 shares to 32,373 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. Coombe Gary A also sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Yhb Advsrs stated it has 0.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 71,186 are owned by First Citizens Financial Bank And Tru. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Com reported 42,415 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,016 shares. 1.41 million are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Van Eck Associate owns 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 44,602 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 4,633 shares. Pennsylvania-based Coho Prns Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Carroll Finance Associates owns 0.39% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,444 shares. Oppenheimer Com Inc accumulated 175,406 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 5.82M shares or 0.86% of the stock. Clarkston Prtnrs Limited Liability has 527,907 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 518,505 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Com holds 250,841 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Gp Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 371,671 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Assetmark Inc holds 175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Waddell And Reed Fincl has 0.06% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 36,495 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 46,200 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Bailard stated it has 46,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 5,075 shares. Oakworth Capital accumulated 10,000 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% stake. Lsv Asset Management holds 13.78M shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 18,150 shares to 69,850 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Nevro Corp.