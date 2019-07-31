Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Holder Sadoff Investment Management Has Upped Its Position by $377,975 as Market Valuation Rose; Church & Dwight (CHD) Shareholder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Cut Its Holding

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06 million, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 2.68M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 4,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,205 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 100,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 1.48 million shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares to 327,710 shares, valued at $62.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72M shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 20,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 0.02% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 126,500 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 2.49M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Guggenheim accumulated 58,308 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 4.32 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 348,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 1.19 million shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 13,224 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 596,190 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 2,932 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested 0.03% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Oaktree Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

