Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Holder Sadoff Investment Management Has Lifted Position; California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Holder Ghp Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 402,042 shares traded or 58.48% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE:ALL-CASH PROPOSAL VALUED ABOUT $1.9B; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 25/04/2018 – California Water Made Takeover Bid for SJW; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 4.75 million shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oaktree Capital Lp owns 2.22 million shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Moreover, James Inv Incorporated has 0.09% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.12 million shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company, Ohio-based fund reported 65,735 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 538,104 shares stake. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd invested in 1.19% or 76,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 0.03% or 5,075 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 13,224 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 743,100 shares. 2.15M were reported by Inv Counselors Of Maryland. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Cim Mangement reported 36,495 shares stake. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 28,359 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Johnson Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 11,167 shares. 224,096 are owned by Citigroup Inc.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,190 shares to 733,198 shares, valued at $50.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,710 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Financial Bank has invested 0.06% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Vanguard has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). 14,000 were reported by Gamco Investors Inc Et Al. Comerica State Bank accumulated 0.03% or 61,658 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 21,925 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.03% or 273,820 shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 15,552 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) or 5,000 shares. 36,777 were reported by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Prudential holds 0.01% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 78,553 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 1.61 million shares. Macquarie Gp stated it has 5,900 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 2,770 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp owns 37,170 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca reported 3,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.12 million for 18.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.