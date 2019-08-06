Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Holder Permit Capital Boosted Its Holding by $1.01 Million as Market Value Declined; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Baskin Financial Services Trimmed Stake by $427,167 as Stock Value Rose

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 3,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 177,441 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93M, down from 181,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75M shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 4.19 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N.V. by 5,491 shares to 90,674 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

