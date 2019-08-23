Mgic Invt (MTG) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Boosted Its Holding; Chilton Capital Management Has Cut Its Macerich Co (MAC) Stake by $1.09 Million

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp (MTG) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 134,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 432,745 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 298,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 3.10 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 25,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 182,843 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, down from 208,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 3.54 million shares traded or 86.59% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research holds 0.03% or 119,034 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As accumulated 11,614 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 720,101 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 88,271 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark reported 707 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Security Capital Rech has 1.3% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 737,443 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company reported 226,658 shares. 10,062 were accumulated by Cap Fund Mgmt. Envestnet Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn accumulated 224,772 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 19.84M shares. 34,319 were accumulated by Serv Automobile Association. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 50,000 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,985 shares to 75,618 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: New Credit Score Rule Could Cause Concern For Fair Isaac Investors – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Macerich Company (MAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macerich names Voegele to new development chief role – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wonderspaces leases space in Fashion District Philadelphia – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. 3,500 shares were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C, worth $116,706 on Thursday, June 27. O HERN THOMAS E also bought $198,450 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares. The insider Volk Kenneth bought 3,000 shares worth $91,280.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) by 23,197 shares to 32,687 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,849 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity.