MGIC Investment (MTG) to pay $0.06 on Sep 20, 2019; Nii Holdings (NIHD) Shorts Decreased By 0.26%

Nii Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) had a decrease of 0.26% in short interest. NIHD’s SI was 10.61 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.26% from 10.63M shares previously. With 657,000 avg volume, 16 days are for Nii Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD)’s short sellers to cover NIHD’s short positions. The SI to Nii Holdings Inc’s float is 18.34%. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 468,766 shares traded. NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) has declined 29.64% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NIHD News: 13/03/2018 – NII Holdings Regains Compliance With NASDAQ Listing Rules; 08/05/2018 – NII Holdings 1Q Loss $31.7M; 08/05/2018 – NII Holdings 1Q Rev $181M; 15/05/2018 – Taconic Capital Advisors Buys New 1.8% Position in NII Holdings; 15/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: NII Reports Financials, Nextel Brazil to Shut Down iDEN Next Quarter; 08/05/2018 – NII Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 30/04/2018 – FIDELITY BANK NIGERIA FY NII 71.5B NAIRA VS 61.9B NAIRA Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – NII Holdings Finalizing Its Assessment of Whether Substantial Doubt About the Company’s Ability to Continue as a Going Concern Has Been Resolved; 30/04/2018 – NII Holdings To Host Conference Call

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:MTG) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. MGIC Investment Corp’s current price of $12.75 translates into 0.47% yield. MGIC Investment Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 7.26 million shares traded or 64.99% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%

NII Holdings, Inc. provides wireless communication services under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company has market cap of $180.98 million. It offers mobile telephone voice services; wireless data services, including text messaging, mobile Internet, and email services; and push-to-talk services, such as Direct Connect, and Prip and International Direct Connect services, which allow subscribers to talk to each other instantly. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides other value-added services comprising location services, which include the use of global positioning system technologies; digital media services; and a range of applications available via its content management system, as well as the Android open application market.

More notable recent NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About NII Holdings, Inc. (NIHD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On NII Holdings, Inc. (NIHD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NII HOLDINGS INC (NIHD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why NII Holdings Stock Dropped 28% – The Motley Fool” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NII Holdings +10.7% on report TI has offer for Nextel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 86% – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.52 billion. The firm offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It has a 7.13 P/E ratio. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance.