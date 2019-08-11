MGIC Investment (MTG) to pay $0.06 on Sep 20, 2019; HANNAN METALS LTD. COMMON SHARES (HANNF) Sellers Decreased By 43.72% Their Shorts

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:MTG) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. MGIC Investment Corp’s current price of $12.55 translates into 0.48% yield. MGIC Investment Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 3.25 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

HANNAN METALS LTD. COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:HANNF) had a decrease of 43.72% in short interest. HANNF’s SI was 10,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 43.72% from 18,300 shares previously. With 7,200 avg volume, 1 days are for HANNAN METALS LTD. COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:HANNF)’s short sellers to cover HANNF’s short positions. The stock increased 23.25% or $0.0093 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0493. About 1,600 shares traded. Hannan Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HANNF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.45 billion. The firm offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It has a 7.02 P/E ratio. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $61,450 was made by Arrigoni Daniel A. on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold MGIC Investment Corporation shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited reported 217 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Communications The accumulated 230,054 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Piedmont Invest Incorporated stated it has 11,235 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sun Life has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Wellington Group Llp has 0.07% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 22.22M shares. Vanguard Grp owns 35.59 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.35% or 169,289 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Moreover, Nordea Mngmt has 0.03% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Pillar Pacific Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 10,150 shares. Trexquant Invest L P holds 0.08% or 86,026 shares. Ohio-based Fort Washington Inc Oh has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).