MGIC Investment (MTG) to pay $0.06 on Sep 20, 2019; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Holding

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:MTG) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. MGIC Investment Corp’s current price of $12.35 translates into 0.49% yield. MGIC Investment Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 3.64 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) stake by 6.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc acquired 75,434 shares as Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC)'s stock declined 2.17%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 1.17M shares with $28.20M value, up from 1.10M last quarter. Oceanfirst Finl Corp now has $1.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 736,129 shares traded or 340.85% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Oceanfirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oceanfirst Financial has $26.5000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 16.87% above currents $21.82 stock price. Oceanfirst Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. Wood downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The stock of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 12 by DA Davidson.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $125,350 activity. Shares for $125,350 were bought by Lloyd John K.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $125,350 activity. Shares for $125,350 were bought by Lloyd John K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Investors Real Estate Tr stake by 58,294 shares to 139,688 valued at $8.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) stake by 31,306 shares and now owns 866,446 shares. Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.37 billion. The firm offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It has a 6.91 P/E ratio. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $61,450 was bought by Arrigoni Daniel A..