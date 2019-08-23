MGIC Investment (MTG) to pay $0.06 on Sep 20, 2019; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40’s average target is 16.71% above currents $101.45 stock price. Tractor Supply had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10400 target in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) latest ratings:

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:MTG) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. MGIC Investment Corp’s current price of $12.48 translates into 0.48% yield. MGIC Investment Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 3.10M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.42 billion. The firm offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It has a 6.98 P/E ratio. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGIC Investment July insurance in force rises 6.5% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold MGIC Investment Corporation shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 130,758 shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0% or 33,221 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 61,500 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 230,054 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westport Asset Incorporated reported 275,000 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 126,500 shares. Bailard holds 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 46,400 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce reported 23,075 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 58,555 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel invested in 54,500 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.74% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd owns 118,052 shares. Heartland Advsrs Inc has 1.60 million shares. Vanguard Gru reported 35.59 million shares stake. 106,500 were reported by Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity. Arrigoni Daniel A. bought $61,450 worth of stock.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $101.45. About 732,481 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.24 billion. The firm offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It has a 22.61 P/E ratio. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of TSCO April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tractor Supply Hosts Farmers Market at Stores Nationwide – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRA, CLVS, TSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.