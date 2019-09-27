Mgic Investment (MTG) Shareholder Nfc Investments Decreased Position; Envestnet Asset Management Cut Its Realty Income (O) Position as Stock Price Declined

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 50.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 235,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 231,272 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.95M, down from 467,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 926,524 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 78,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.98M, down from 2.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 1.66M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.75 million for 7.58 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $350.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oaktree Cap Mgmt LP invested in 0.55% or 2.22M shares. Sadoff Invest Management Limited Co reported 2.42M shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability has 171,253 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Moreover, Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 805,921 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Com holds 0.14% or 799,384 shares. Westport Asset Mgmt holds 275,000 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 29,472 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Zacks Invest holds 245,888 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 312,839 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Hillsdale Inv Management invested in 223,100 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13 million for 23.23 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 0.13% or 4.96 million shares in its portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,025 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Transamerica Fincl Inc has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Blair William And Il owns 5,731 shares. Bb&T holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 36,747 shares. Company Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 16,373 shares. Mount Lucas Management LP reported 29,210 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 429,171 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport & Communications Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 51,856 shares. Stephens Ar reported 32,206 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.78M shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity has 6,309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,986 shares.

