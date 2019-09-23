Mgic Investment (MTG) Share Value Declined While Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lowered Position by $3.54 Million; Tech Data (TECD) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Boosted Position by $878,384 as Share Price Declined

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 8,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 31,659 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 23,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.47. About 664,050 shares traded or 98.24% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 272,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.68 million, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 7.83 million shares traded or 70.64% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70

Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 31,659 shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 14,350 shares to 514,562 shares, valued at $39.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 15,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,520 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.74M for 7.76 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Principal Fincl Grp invested in 1.75 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (NYSE:OEC) by 347,956 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $24.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 169,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,430 shares, and has risen its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A).