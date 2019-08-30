MGIC Investment (MTG) Reaches $12.58 After 4.00% Down Move; Taylor Asset Management Cut Mdc Partners (MDCA) Stake By $1.24 Million

The stock of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 267,394 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central RegionThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $4.46B company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $12.08 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MTG worth $178.20 million less.

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) stake by 70.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 619,460 shares as Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA)’s stock rose 21.95%. The Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 257,631 shares with $580,000 value, down from 877,091 last quarter. Mdc Partners Inc now has $172.67M valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 4,715 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.19 million for 7.67 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold MGIC Investment Corporation shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 1.27 million shares. First Mercantile Co stated it has 13,850 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc holds 11,235 shares. Paloma Prns Management Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Mcf Advsrs Limited Company holds 101,192 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). The North Carolina-based Captrust has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 743,100 were reported by Mackay Shields Lc. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 553,554 shares. Citadel Limited Co reported 1.18M shares. Moreover, Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 1.49M shares. 63,900 are owned by Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus. California-based Philadelphia Fincl Mgmt Of San Francisco has invested 0.87% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity. Arrigoni Daniel A. had bought 5,000 shares worth $61,450 on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGIC Investment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.46 billion. The firm offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It has a 7.04 P/E ratio. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 305,410 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 1.70 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 248,382 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 466,587 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0% or 152,352 shares. 320,370 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Ltd. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). 916,503 are held by State Street Corp. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 70,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 88,919 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 264,080 were reported by Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company. Fmr Lc invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 536,761 shares.

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid MDC Partners’s (NASDAQ:MDCA) Devastating 89% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) CEO Mark Penn on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDC Partners Hires First Central Client Relationship Executive – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 07, 2019.