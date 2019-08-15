MGIC Investment (MTG) Reaches $12.15 After 6.00% Up Move; Grs Advisors Decreased Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding

The stock of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 460,227 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New EnglandThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $4.31 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $12.88 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MTG worth $258.30M more.

Grs Advisors Llc decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 24.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grs Advisors Llc sold 95,171 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Grs Advisors Llc holds 288,631 shares with $8.20M value, down from 383,802 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 398,456 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eminence Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 5.50M shares. Principal Financial Incorporated accumulated 27,015 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Co holds 3,721 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0.02% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 560,959 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Reaves W H reported 55,100 shares. Korea has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Signaturefd Ltd has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 871 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 125,244 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% or 1.29M shares. Zweig has 0.56% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 177,421 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 33,497 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc owns 200 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.33% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 805,734 shares. Lord Abbett And Com Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.40 million shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.30 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Arrigoni Daniel A., worth $61,450 on Monday, August 5.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.31 billion. The firm offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It has a 6.8 P/E ratio. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold MGIC Investment Corporation shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 553,554 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc invested in 0% or 3 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc has 1.84M shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.03% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 7.47 million shares. Element Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Stephens Inc Ar reported 24,703 shares. Oxbow Lc stated it has 45,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.02% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 126,500 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Co invested in 596,190 shares. Teewinot Advisers holds 1.32% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Moreover, Boston Prtn has 0.03% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 1.62M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 2.55 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.27M for 7.41 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.