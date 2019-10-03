Mgic Investment (MTG) Holder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lowered Holding by $3.54 Million; Eminence Capital LP Position in American Express Co (AXP) Increased as Stock Value Rose

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 8,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 296,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.60 million, up from 288,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 4.78M shares traded or 36.49% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 272,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.68M, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 2.24 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 1.07 million shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $27.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE) by 93,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN).

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.76M for 7.47 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Hillsdale Inv Mgmt invested 0.29% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Fort Washington Advisors Oh invested in 0% or 12,484 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 223,341 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Company has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 312,839 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Company holds 10,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 66,803 shares. stated it has 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co owns 54,103 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bowling Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 155,811 shares. Leuthold Limited Liability Corp invested in 222,813 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Goelzer Inv owns 323,388 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 9,400 shares stake.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $7.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 427,023 shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $217.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 654,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.