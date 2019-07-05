MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 4.28 N/A 1.81 7.69 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.84 N/A -3.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MGIC Investment Corporation and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 11.9% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

MGIC Investment Corporation’s 1.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 1.05 beta and it is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MGIC Investment Corporation and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

MGIC Investment Corporation’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 1.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.7% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 70.5% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. MGIC Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -0.86% 0.72% 9.62% 12.1% 32.76% 32.89% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -7.98% -1.2% -4.03% -5.8% -16.58% 11.2%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors MGIC Investment Corporation beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.