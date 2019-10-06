MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.67 349.41M 1.79 7.19 ProAssurance Corporation 39 2.84 52.76M 1.24 31.47

Table 1 highlights MGIC Investment Corporation and ProAssurance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ProAssurance Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MGIC Investment Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. MGIC Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than ProAssurance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MGIC Investment Corporation and ProAssurance Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 2,740,470,588.24% 18.9% 11.8% ProAssurance Corporation 133,671,142.64% 4.3% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

MGIC Investment Corporation’s current beta is 1.57 and it happens to be 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ProAssurance Corporation’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.56 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MGIC Investment Corporation and ProAssurance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively ProAssurance Corporation has an average price target of $39, with potential downside of -1.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MGIC Investment Corporation and ProAssurance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 84%. Insiders held 1.3% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of ProAssurance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85% ProAssurance Corporation 5.11% 7.8% 4.8% -7.76% -2.32% -3.62%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation has 22.85% stronger performance while ProAssurance Corporation has -3.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors MGIC Investment Corporation beats ProAssurance Corporation.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.