MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

We are contrasting MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.85 N/A 1.79 7.19 NI Holdings Inc. 17 1.53 N/A 1.73 9.70

Demonstrates MGIC Investment Corporation and NI Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. NI Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to MGIC Investment Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. MGIC Investment Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has MGIC Investment Corporation and NI Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 11.8% NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22.1% of NI Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of MGIC Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of NI Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85% NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation was more bullish than NI Holdings Inc.

Summary

MGIC Investment Corporation beats NI Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.