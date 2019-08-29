MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

We are contrasting MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.79 N/A 1.79 7.19 Enstar Group Limited 174 1.88 N/A 10.94 16.19

In table 1 we can see MGIC Investment Corporation and Enstar Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enstar Group Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to MGIC Investment Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. MGIC Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Enstar Group Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 11.8% Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

MGIC Investment Corporation has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Enstar Group Limited has beta of 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MGIC Investment Corporation and Enstar Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 87.8%. MGIC Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, Enstar Group Limited has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85% Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Enstar Group Limited

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Enstar Group Limited beats MGIC Investment Corporation.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.