MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.83 N/A 1.79 7.19 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 963 4.47 N/A 65.48 16.43

Table 1 highlights MGIC Investment Corporation and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to MGIC Investment Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. MGIC Investment Corporation is currently more affordable than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 11.8% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.57 shows that MGIC Investment Corporation is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s 0.4 beta is the reason why it is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

MGIC Investment Corporation and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

MGIC Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 11.55% at a $14 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.5% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares and 89.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares. 1.3% are MGIC Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 2.45% 3.36% 16.84% 20.98% 18.76% 25.45%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors MGIC Investment Corporation.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.