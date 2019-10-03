MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Contrasting side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.70 349.41M 1.79 7.19 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 59 1.21 360.14M 4.50 12.80

Table 1 highlights MGIC Investment Corporation and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than MGIC Investment Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. MGIC Investment Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has MGIC Investment Corporation and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 2,749,095,200.63% 18.9% 11.8% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 605,786,375.11% 14.1% 3%

Volatility and Risk

MGIC Investment Corporation’s 1.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 57.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.67 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MGIC Investment Corporation and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60.5 average price target and a 4.18% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MGIC Investment Corporation and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 93.6% respectively. 1.3% are MGIC Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation has weaker performance than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors MGIC Investment Corporation.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.