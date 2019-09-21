MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Comparison side by side

Both MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.98 N/A 1.79 7.19 NI Holdings Inc. 17 1.50 N/A 1.73 9.70

Demonstrates MGIC Investment Corporation and NI Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. NI Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MGIC Investment Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. MGIC Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than NI Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MGIC Investment Corporation and NI Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 11.8% NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22.1% of NI Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of NI Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85% NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation was more bullish than NI Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MGIC Investment Corporation beats NI Holdings Inc.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.