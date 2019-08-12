MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of MGIC Investment Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand MGIC Investment Corporation has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have MGIC Investment Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 18.90% 11.80% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation N/A 13 7.19 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

MGIC Investment Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio MGIC Investment Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for MGIC Investment Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.83 2.55

$14 is the average target price of MGIC Investment Corporation, with a potential upside of 11.55%. As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.05%. Based on the results delivered earlier, MGIC Investment Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MGIC Investment Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

MGIC Investment Corporation is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.57. Competitively, MGIC Investment Corporation’s competitors are 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

MGIC Investment Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MGIC Investment Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.